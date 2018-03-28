Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, March 28 — VIDEO

Wednesday’s headlines: Jury awards $19M to family of Las Vegas surgeon killed on bike, Las Vegas woman killed in car crash was pregnant, Guest injured in accidental shooting at Excalibur.

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A jury awarded nearly $19 million to the family of a surgeon who was killed after being stuck by a bus. The man died less than a year ago while cycling near Red Rock Resort and was swept under the bus due to a flaw in the vehicle’s aerodynamic design. Those involved in the case say this is the largest jury verdict this year in Clark County.

2. The family of the woman killed in a central valley crash Monday says she was eight months’ pregnant. The woman crashed into a light pole after being rear-ended by a SUV early Monday morning. The man who hit her fled the scene and was later arrested for driving under the influence.

3. A guest at Excalibur was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after he accidentally shot himself. Police say the man shot himself just after 4 a.m. while inside his hotel room. No one else was injured, and the man’s wound is not life-threatening.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.