Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, November 15th — VIDEO

1. Five months after a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak at the Rio, the Southern Nevada Health District said the number of confirmed cases has risen to 7 with 29 more cases suspected. Rio staff has continued to launch water line disinfection protocol and said the hotel water system’s showed low to no presence of Legionella bacteria. A recent outbreak at Disneyland shut down two cooling towers after 12 confirmed cases of the disease.

2. Boyd Gaming hotel staff will now enter rooms with ‘Do Not Disturb’ signs sooner. The decision came after Mandalay Bay shooter Stephen Paddock kept housekeeping from his room for about three days before the shooting. Hotel staff at Boyd properties will now perform a safety check after a ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign has been present for two consecutive days.

3. Police identified a man shot and killed by police Saturday evening. Phillip Pitts was holding his wife at gunpoint outside a store near Maryland Parkway and Cactus Avenue when an officer shot Pitts and hit the woman in the abdomen. The shooting marks the 10th time this year police shot someone to death.

