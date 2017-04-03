Las Vegas news for Monday, April 3rd —VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. An investigation by the Las Vegas Review-Journal brings into question the lavish spending by members of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The investigation shows that purchases at times have little or no business purpose and violate LVCVA’s own expense policies. Members contend that the expenditures are critical in building relationships within the city.

2. A month old infant was killed Sunday after a gunman shot at a sedan parked outside a North Las Vegas apartment complex. Marcus Thomas Jr. was killed when the car was targeted by gunfire, with on bullet hitting the child and another hitting the father. The mother and two other children, ages 2 and 4, were not hurt.

3. Police say a woman is suspected of killing her boyfriend Saturday. Lisa Hollopeter was arrested after reports of a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. in the west valley, and a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found dead at the scene. The man’s death is the 47th homicide in Clark County in 2017.

