Las Vegas news for Tuesday, April 11th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Raiders fans can expect to run into some major road work during the NFL team’s first few seasons, should a new stadium be built on Russell Road, near Interstate 15. According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, construction could start as soon as 2020 for several freeway improvements to relieve traffic, coinciding with the Raiders’ scheduled move in date. Although a site has not been announced, developers appear to prefer a vacant, 62-acre lot between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue. The projects will be paid for by state and federal money, and possibly the county’s fuel revenue indexing fund, according to NDOT officials.

2. One of two teenage suspects have been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman in March. According to the arrest report, police believe 18-year-old Daelin Wagner coordinated the attempted robbery of homicide victim, Alyssa Sayago. Wagner, and Desert Rose High School student, Khari James, arranged to meet with Sayago to purchase an ounce of marijuana, but was shot after spraying Wagner with mace during the attempted robbery. Sayago was killed by a single bullet to the head, and was found in the backyard of a vacant home on Copper Knoll Ave. Wagner and James face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with a deadly weapon.

3. A prisoner broke a window to escape a Las Vegas hospital Monday night. Jay Thomas Cantrell walked away from Muri Stein Hospital, located near Jones Blvd and Charleston Blvd. According to Nevada Corrections Department officials, Cantrell had been in the facility since March, as he was being evaluated for an upcoming trail. Cantrell was under supervision when he escaped and is considered dangerous.

