Las Vegas freeway projects would clash with Raiders stadium opening in 2020

This rendering shows the planned design of a new interchange at Interstate 15 and Tropicana Avenue. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Raiders fans can expect to run into some major road work during the NFL team’s first few seasons should a new stadium be built on Russell Road, just west of Interstate 15.

Construction could start as soon as 2020 on several freeway improvements meant to relieve traffic around that stadium site, coinciding with the Raiders’ targeted move-in date, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Monday.

There are no immediate plans to accelerate any of the projects, estimated at $200 million, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

“If we can do that for that amount of money, then we should do it,” NDOT board member Tom Skancke said.

It could take about two years to complete environmental studies for a reconfiguration of the Tropicana Boulevard interchange at I-15, along with a separate project that calls for building direct-access ramps that would connect a new carpool lane on I-15 to Harmon and Hacienda avenues.

Once the environmental clearances are granted, crews could start work by 2020 and complete the projects in about three years.

The stadium’s developer is expected later this month to hold a briefing for several state and local agencies, NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon said. Although a site has not been announced, developers appear to prefer a vacant, 62-acre lot between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue.

The projects will be paid by state and federal money, and possibly the county’s fuel revenue indexing funds, NDOT officials said. Last month, several board members of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada suggested that the Raiders should pay for some of the freeway improvements.

“These projects were already in the pipeline … but people have been saying it’s because of the stadium, so the stadium should pay,” Malfabon said. “That’s not the case here. These projects were in development to address traffic and growth in the next 20 years in that section of I-15 in Las Vegas.”

A transportation report released in October recommended that NDOT should handle heavy stadium traffic by fast-tracking at least $899 million in freeway projects that were previously planned, including direct-access carpool ramps and a rebuilt Tropicana interchange.

At the time, Malfabon said some freeway projects planned for Clark County might be delayed in order to accelerate the proposed improvements surrounding the stadium.

On Monday, Gov. Brian Sandoval said that “no new dollars” are being spent on the freeway improvements, and that the funds were already “programmed for that vicinity.”

“There is a false narrative out there that as a result of the construction of this stadium, it’s going to cause a lot more expense when this was in our transportation plan already,” said Sandoval, who serves as NDOT’s board chairman.

“Obviously, we’re going to have to change some things because there might be a stadium there, versus an empty lot,” Sandoval said. “But, that is still the same money that is going to be going toward that.”

