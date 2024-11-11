Las Vegas police announce death of K-9 officer at age 13

The Metropolitan Police Department has announced that one of its K-9 officers has died at the age of 13.

The Metropolitan Police Department has announced that one of its K9 officers has died at the age of 13. (lvmpdk9/Instagram)

According to police, K-9 Arno, a Belgian Malinois, served an explosive detector dog with veteran K-9 officer Jeff Corbett.

The department said that Arno, along with another explosive detector dog, came to the LVMPD K-9 Section in October 2016 through a donation by Wynn Las Vegas.

During his time with the department, police said Arno completed thousands of explosive sweeps at parades, hotels, vehicles of VIPs, the Super Bowl, F1, New Year’s Eve, Las Vegas Boulevard during the reopening of the Strip after the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR, PGA Tournaments, EDC and other outdoor festivals, and any other major events.

“Arno was gentle and friendly, always ready for work. He loved loading up in the truck and driving all over town to serve the people of Las Vegas,” the department said in announcing his death. “His loss will be felt by all of us here at LVMPD K9. We’re grateful for his eight years of service.”