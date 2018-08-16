Las Vegas police investigating crash near central valley school

Lake Mead Boulevard is blocked off in the central valley while police investigate an injury crash.

A bicycle can be seen against the median, behind yellow police tape near Democracy Prep and Agassi Prep on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Las Vegas have blocked off Lake Mead Boulevard in the central valley while they investigate an injury crash. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, blocked off Lake Mead Boulevard in the central valley while police investigate an injury crash. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Mead Boulevard is blocked off in the central valley while police investigate an injury crash.

At 7 a.m. Lake Mead was blocked between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Concord Street.

At the scene, Metro officers gathered around a bicycle against the median on Lake Mead.

Students in school uniforms stopped to watch before crossing guards and officers moved them along.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site reported an injury crash at the intersection at 6:25 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for update.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com.Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Lake Mead Blvd. and Martin Luther King Blvd., las vegas, nv