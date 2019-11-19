Las Vegas restaurant owner’s cause of death a mystery

The Clark County coroner’s office could not determine how or why Sharon Harrell, the 53-year-old owner of TC’s World Famous Rib Crib in Las Vegas, died in late August.

Sharon Harrell (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Both her cause and manner of death were officially ruled “undetermined” on Tuesday by the coroner’s office. The ruling comes nearly three months after Harrell was found dead, on Aug. 28, inside her car in the Chinatown area, about 2 miles south of her restaurant.

By then, Las Vegas police have said, Harrell had been missing for at least five days. She was last seen alive near Durango Drive and Oakey Boulevard.

The Metropolitan Police Department previously said that its homicide section was investigating her death. The status of the investigation was not immediately known Tuesday, as homicide Lt. Ray Spencer was on vacation and not available to comment.

Metro has released few details surrounding Harrell’s disappearance and death, but her goddaughter, Alexis Germany, previously said she was told that investigators suspected foul play. Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate no arrests had been made in connection with her death.

For 15 years, Harrell owned TC’s World Famous Rib Crib, a barbecue restaurant near Durango and Spring Mountain Road that Harrell had named after her late father. As of Tuesday, the restaurant was listed as permanently closed on Google and Yelp.

