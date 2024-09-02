93°F
Las Vegas shelter offering $200 incentive program for dog fosters

Draghost, a pitbull, shows his face from a kennel, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at The Animal Foundat ...
Draghost, a pitbull, shows his face from a kennel, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2024 - 10:01 am
 
Updated September 2, 2024 - 10:19 am

A Las Vegas animal shelter is launching a new incentive program as it looks to ease overcrowding and get more dogs into foster homes.

The Animal Foundation said in a news release that the goal of its new incentive program is to place 75 dogs into month-long foster homes within a 3-day period to create vital space in the shelter.

As part of the program, the shelter says that families who commit to fostering an eligible dog for four full weeks will receive $200 upon completion of the foster period.

The program will run from Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Thursday Sept. 5.

During this period, The Animal Foundation says potential fosters can utilize the foster window in the adoption lobby to bring home a dog.

“This program represents a critical step in our efforts to expand our network of fosters and create space in our shelter for the animals who need us most,” said Kelsey Pizzi, Communications Manager at The Animal Foundation. “We hope our community will join us in providing temporary homes for these deserving dogs.”

The Animal Foundation said in an email that the incentive program was successfully done in Los Angeles and Philadelphia. “We hope it will be successful here, too!” the shelter added.

The shelter will provide necessary supplies, including food. Dogs eligible for fostering are those over six months old and weighing more than 35 pounds, the release says.

For more information, visit animalfoundation.com.

