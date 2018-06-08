Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas woman claims judge used racist term in custody case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2018 - 1:45 pm
 

Family Court Judge Sandra Pomrenze will not be removed from a custody case for making an “insensitive” comment about a child’s hair, the county’s chief district judge has ruled.

The comment appeared to violate judicial rules against harassment on the basis of race, Chief District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez wrote, but “it is not, without more, a basis for disqualification.”

Las Vegas resident Mandah Mitchell filed a motion to disqualify Pomrenze after the judge twice referred to her daughter’s hair as “nappy” during a court hearing. Mitchell called the term racist and insulting.

Gonzalez denied the request to remove Pomrenze in an order filed May 14.

“While Judge Pomrenze’s comments about the texture of the child’s hair are certainly insensitive, no showing has been made of any lack of impartiality or improper conduct,” the judge concluded.

Pomrenze used the word “nappy” while speaking to Mitchell about caring for her multiracial daughter’s hair during a Jan. 23 custody hearing. The language formed the basis of Mitchell’s May 7 request for Pomrenze’s removal.

“Your honor could have simply asked the Defendant if her daughter’s hair was of a different texture, what the issues were, and how she had tried to resolve them with the Plaintiff. Instead, your honor displayed outrageous impropriety with her pejorative language and racial epithet,” Mitchell wrote in the motion.

Judge considered term ‘neutral’

Through a courts spokeswoman, Pomrenze provided the following statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal in response to a request for comment on the issue:

“As a jurist it is my top priority to be fair and impartial to all those who appear before me. My focus in custody cases is on the best interest of children involved while recognizing the challenges litigants face, so that equitable resolutions can be facilitated. If in the course of one of those discussions, I mistakenly used a term that I thought was neutral but was perceived as offensive, I apologize, and will adjust my language.”

A video of the court proceeding shows Pomrenze first asking Mitchell, “Please don’t take it as anything more than a question: Is it nappy?”

Mitchell’s lawyer at the time, Brian Steinberg, quickly responded, “Yes.” Steinberg did not return a call from a reporter seeking comment.

“I just sort of sat there stunned,” Mitchell later told the Review-Journal. “I didn’t know what to say, what to do.”

Pomrenze again used the word during a suggestion that Mitchell take her daughter to a hairdresser, adding that the 3-year-old girl’s hair required special care and that the multiracial mother should learn to care for her daughter’s “probably beautiful curls.”

“Why don’t y’all make an appointment with a hairdresser that has experience with nappy hair and learn how to do it,” Pomrenze said.

Mitchell said she has not filed a complaint with the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline.

Professor voices concerns

Javon Johnson, the director of African-American Studies at UNLV, argued that Pomrenze’s word choice “subtly and not so subtly continues whiteness as the standard to which we ascribe good and bad.”

The typical straightness of natural white hair is assigned values of good or correct, he said, while the curls often associated with natural black hair are considered unkempt.

“The very way that my body wants to grow my hair is not up to standard, which is ridiculously and troublingly problematic,” said Johnson, who is black.

Intent is important in understanding how to approach the response to the word, he said. It’s up to the judge to explain what her intent was, as intent is difficult to know, he said.

“The larger concern here is that someone who judges over people’s lives who seemingly views nappy hair as bad,” Johnson said. “What happens if I come to the court with nappy hair, which is to say my natural hair?”

If she ultimately meant well, Johnson said, Pomrenze’s phrasing of the original question still demonstrates she had a clear understanding that there were cultural and racial implications behind the word’s use.

“There’s no need to brace for a fall unless you think the fall is coming,” he said.

Webster’s New World College Dictionary includes the following definition of the word “nappy:” “kinky; frizzy; said esp. of the hair of blacks and sometimes used derogatorily.”

Pomrenze, who is not seeking re-election once her term ends in January 2021, did not practice family law before she was elected to the Clark County bench in 2004. In the Review-Journal’s 2013 Judicial Performance Evaluation, only 47 percent of the lawyers surveyed said she should be retained.

The survey showed that 71 percent of lawyers considered her “adequate” or “more than adequate” on the survey’s substantive questions.

Pomrenze graduated from John Marshall Law School in Illinois in 1977. She has been licensed to practice law in Nevada since 1986.

Mitchell, who now represents herself, plans to take her case to the Nevada Supreme Court. She and the child’s father, who is white, have joint custody. Both parents want primary custody.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
News
Judge Sandra Pomrenze's comment about girl's hair
A girl's name has been bleeped from this court video. Family Court Judge Sandra Pomrenze will not be removed from a custody case for making an “insensitive” comment about a child’s hair, the county’s chief district judge has ruled. Pomrenze twice referred to a girl's hair as “nappy” during a court hearing.
Nevada Races Full of Women From Both Sides
It's already been a historic election season for women in politics. Record numbers of women are running for political office all over the country - including Nevada. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
East Las Vegas home damaged by fire
Clark County Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in east Las Vegas Thursday morning. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
911 call: Mom tries to get to son shot at Route 91
A woman stuck on the interstate during the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, tries to get to her son. 911 call released by Las Vegas police.
Las Vegas 911 caller reports people shot on Oct. 1
A 911 caller on Oct. 1, 2017, reports several people shot at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.
911 call from woman under stage in Las Vegas shooting
A 911 call from a woman underneath the stage at the Route 91 Harvest festival during the Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting.
People flee the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017
Las Vegas police released footage from a camera on Mandalay Bay of the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017
Aaliyah Inghram awarded medal of courage
Aaliyah Inghram, a 10-year-old girl who was shot while protecting her 18-month-old brother and 4-year-old cousin during a shooting on May 8, awarded medal of courage. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegans Pack Public Lands Open House
A crowd filled the Clark County Library conference room Tuesday afternoon where Clark County officials hold their first -- and possibly only -- public meeting on plans to open almost 39,000 acres of federal land for development just outside the Las Vegas metropolitan area. County commissioners are set to vote June 19 on a potentially controversial resolution seeking federal legislation that would set aside tens of thousands of acres for conservation while giving Nevada’s largest community more room to grow. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police search Henderson Constable's home and office
Las Vegas police served search warrants Tuesday at Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell's home and office. The investigation was sparked by a Las Vegas Review-Journal story showing Mitchell wrote himself $70,000 in checks, used ATMs at casinos and video poker bars, and traveled to places his adult children live. All using county funds. Police refused to comment but Mitchell's attorney said he did nothing wrong.
Vegas Golden Knights fans shows his colors for community
Vegas Golden Knights superfan Lynn Groesbeck has wrapped his new truck with Knights logos and images. He loves how the Golden Knights are bringing community back to Las Vegas. People stop him on the street to take photos and share his support. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Acting Coach Daryl Morris on His Craft
Acting coach Daryl Morris, whose father Bobby was Elvis Presley's conductor in Las Vegas, discusses his craft and how he leads his own classes. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Constable wanted county funds to fight Review-Journal investigation
The Las Vegas Review-Journal asked for public records to investigate constable spending. But Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell hired outside counsel to fight the request. And he wanted the county to pay nearly $7,500 for those attorneys. The county declined. And records show the constable's office owes taxpayers $700,000. County officials said the money will be repaid over three years. Mitchell abandoned his re-election before the Review-Journal story ran.
BalanceVille Art Car Rides High Above First Friday
First Friday attendees got to ride in BalanceVille, a Burning Man art car that rises 50 feet in the air on a hydraulic lift. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
Mecum Las Vegas Auction Draws Motorcycle Enthusiasts
Motorcycle enthusiasts descended on South Point Casino Friday for the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction, which featured 600 vintage and collectible motorcycles and bikes. The auction is set to return to Las Vegas in January with more than 1,700 lots. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
Groups Protest Separation of Immigrant Families
Advocacy groups rallied outside of the Federal Justice Tower in Las Vegas Friday to protest the separation of families and children in immigration custody. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
Motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Henderson
A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the 215 Beltway near Stephanie Street in Henderson on Friday, June 1, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Convicted Killer Strohmeyer Wants Parole
Jeremy Strohmeyer, convicted of sexually assaulting and killing 7-year-old Sherrice Iverson in a Primm casino restroom 20 years ago, plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence without parole. Strohmeyer was 18 years and 7 months old at the time. He argues that his lawyers pressured him into the deal. Adolescence expert Laurence Steinberg testified Thursday that even those over the age of 18 are not fully developed intellectually and emotionally. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Deaf woman rescued from house fire
The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 11:20 Tuesday night at 4516 Mark Ave. A fire started in the back yard and spread up the back side of the house and into the second floor. Flames and thick, dark smoke billowed from the home. No one inside was injured, but a firefighter did suffer a cut to his hand and was hospitalized. The cause of the fire is not yet known
Firefighter hospitalized with cut
The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 11:20 Tuesday night at 4516 Mark Ave. A fire started in the back yard and spread up the back side of the house and into the second floor. Flames and thick, dark smoke billowed from the home. No one inside was injured, but a firefighter did suffer a cut to his hand and was hospitalized. The cause of the fire is not yet known
Hair, tattoo and nail salons get into the Vegas Golden Knights spirit
Las Vegas barbers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are using the Vegas Golden Knights logos in their creations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
First Las Vegas Peet's Coffee Opens in Summerlin
Coffee lovers for years, Brad and Deanna Riccardi opened the first stand-alone Peet's Coffee cafe in Summerlin earlier this year. The couple plans to open at least six more of the Berkeley, California-based coffee roaster stores in the next few years. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday traffic on Interstate 15
Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 15 as visitors head toward Southern California after the Memorial Day weekend. (RTC Fast Cameras)
Forgotten battle of World War II
American forces reclaimed remote Attu Island on May 30, 1943, after a 19-day campaign known as World War II's forgotten battle. Much of the fighting was hand-to-hand, waged in dense fog and winds of up to 120 mph. Casualties were high; only 28 of 2,500 Japanese soldiers survived. More than 500 U.S. soldiers died in the "forgotten battle." American forces had trained in California for desert combat and were not prepared for the harsh Alaska weather. On the final assault on U.S. forces on May 29 1943, 200 Japanese soldiers were killed and another 500 held grenades to their bellies and pulled the pins. The battle for Attu proved to be unimportant to the rest of the war, but American planes did use the island to bomb the northernmost reaches of Japan.
Father-Daughter Relationship Inspired UNLV Grad's Research, Career
Breanna Boppre is UNLV's first doctoral graduate of criminal justice. She grew up having to visit her father in jail and has used that experience to pursue her studies in criminal justice reform and improving the incarceration system. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alexa roots for Golden Knights to win Stanley Cup
Alexa, from Amazon's Echo smart speaker, is rooting for the Las Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup.
Defense attorneys wrap up closing arguments in David Copperfield civil trial
Defense attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments in David Copperfield civil trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. A British tourist is suing Copperfield, his company and others claiming he suffered a traumatic brain injury after participating in an illusion in which the magician appears to make 13 people vanish. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump talks about how to pronounce "Nevada"
At the United States Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning on May 25, 2018, President Donald Trump discusses how to pronounce "Nevada."
Amazon's Alexa Recorded and Shared a Couple’s Conversation
Amazon's Alexa Recorded and Shared a Couple’s Conversation News station KIRO 7 reported a Portland couple’s conversation was recorded and sent to one of their contacts via their Amazon Echo device. They found out when the husband’s employee called him saying, via KIRO 7 The voice-activated assistant is used by more than 60 million U.S. consumers, according to Bloomberg. But what will happen if these devices become digital spies within our homes? Daniel Kahn Gillmor, Daniel Kahn Gillmor, to Bloomberg Daniel Kahn Gillmor, to Bloomberg Amazon Inc. issued a statement that the incident in Portland is an “extremely rare occurrence,” and the company did not state whether it was a bug or due to hacking.
Neighbor talks about 15-year-old alleged shooter
Nolan Turner, 15, who lives across the street from the 15-year-old who allegedly shot and killed his father and shot his mother talks about growing up with the teen. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
Sir Richard Branson announces purchase of Hard Rock Hotel
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.
3 Centennial High School students killed in Calif. crash (Full)
Three Centennial High School students were killed Thursday morning in Southern California when their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were enjoying their spring break, according to a family member of one of the victims.
Retail Restroom Sexual Assault Suspect
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man they said groped a woman in a south Las Vegas Valley restroom. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Mojave Max at Springs Preserve
File footage of Mojave Max at Springs Preserve. (Springs Preserve)
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like