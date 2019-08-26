Las Vegas woman ID’d as pedestrian struck, killed on I-15

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a Las Vegas resident who was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking onInterstate 15 in North Las Vegas early Saturday.

(David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amanda Miranda, 29, was hit and killed around 4 a.m. while walking northbound in a travel lane on the freeway near Craig Road, the coroner’s office said. Traffic on the highway was shut down for five hours while emergency crews responded to the scene, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Miranda’s cause and manner of death were still pending from the coroner’s office.

