Traffic

Pedestrian killed on northbound I-15 near Craig Road

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2019 - 7:11 am
 

Traffic on northbound Interstate 15 is being diverted to Craig Road after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Saturday morning, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol Twitter account.

The crash was reported around 4:10 a.m., according to the PulsePoint app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

