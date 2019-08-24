Pedestrian killed on northbound I-15 near Craig Road

The crash was reported around 4:10 a.m.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Traffic on northbound Interstate 15 is being diverted to Craig Road after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Saturday morning, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol Twitter account.

#TrafficAlert Fatal Auto-Pedestrian crash northbound I-15 south of Craig Rd. All travel lanes are closed. Traffic being diverted off of the highway at Craig Rd. PIO enroute. #drivesafenv #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 24, 2019

The crash was reported around 4:10 a.m., according to the PulsePoint app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

