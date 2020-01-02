Las Vegas woman ID’d as second victim of fatal parking lot crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the second victim in a fatal crash Monday night in northeast Las Vegas as a 33-year-old woman.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas.

Brandy Marie Mitchell of Las Vegas died Monday in a parking lot on North Lamb Boulevard after the 2000 GMC Yukon she was driving smashed into a parked flatbed semitrailer near Cecile Avenue just after 8 p.m., Las Vegas police said.

The coroner’s office previously identified the other person in the car as 23-year-old Kevon Jackson. Her death was ruled an accident.

Mitchell’s death was ruled an accident caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

The semitrailer was unoccupied. Police said the force of the collision moved it about 20 feet.

