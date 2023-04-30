Lee Canyon adds another special weekend spring session

After record-breaking snowfall, the ski resort has added a second bonus spring session for those who want to hit the slopes before summer begins.

Parker Wasiak, 9, of Las Vegas, is ready to ski on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon resort 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Temperatures the valley may be hitting the 90s, but Lee Canyon isn’t ready to put this ski and snowboard season to bed yet.

After record-breaking snowfall at the resort this winter, Lee Canyon is adding another bonus spring session May 5 through 7 for the intermediate-level Bluebird lift.

Skiers and snowboarders can get $25 lift passes on May 5, and $29 lift passes on May 6 and 7. Equipment rentals are available only at the Pro Shop.

Summer can wait! Let's keep shredding! Join us next weekend for another bonus spring session on Friday – Sunday, Bluebird only. $25 lift passes on Friday, $29 on Saturday & Sunday pic.twitter.com/EBGHAkXtIm — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) April 29, 2023

The resort’s first bonus spring session was April 14-16. Daily operations ended for the season on Easter Sunday.

For more information, go to leecanyonlv.com.