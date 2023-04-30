88°F
Local Las Vegas

Lee Canyon adds another special weekend spring session

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2023 - 11:07 am
 
Parker Wasiak, 9, of Las Vegas, is ready to ski on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon res ...
Parker Wasiak, 9, of Las Vegas, is ready to ski on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon resort 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Temperatures the valley may be hitting the 90s, but Lee Canyon isn’t ready to put this ski and snowboard season to bed yet.

After record-breaking snowfall at the resort this winter, Lee Canyon is adding another bonus spring session May 5 through 7 for the intermediate-level Bluebird lift.

Skiers and snowboarders can get $25 lift passes on May 5, and $29 lift passes on May 6 and 7. Equipment rentals are available only at the Pro Shop.

The resort’s first bonus spring session was April 14-16. Daily operations ended for the season on Easter Sunday.

For more information, go to leecanyonlv.com.

