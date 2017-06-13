LVCVA directors OK $1.4B convention center upgrade

The Las Vegas Convention Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a $1.4 billion expansion and renovation project for the Las Vegas Convention Center, ending an odyssey that began more than a decade ago.

With four board members absent, the final vote count was 10-0.

There was no suspense in whether the 14-member board would approve the project, first conceived prior to the Great Recession. Two boards, the seven-member Oversight Panel for Convention Facilities in Clark County, and the seven-member Las Vegas Convention District Committee made unanimous affirmative recommendations for the project in the past three weeks.

Approval of the project, split into two phases, means LVCVA administrators can go to work seeking a construction manager that will be responsible for delivering the first phase — an $860 million, 600,000-square-foot exhibition hall which will be placed on what currently is referred to as the Gold and Diamond parking lots, most likely adjacent to the west side of Paradise Road — by the end of 2020.

Once the new hall is in place, crews will begin work on the $540 million second phase of the project, a coordinated renovation of four existing exhibition halls with the addition of a 200,000-square-foot connector.

When both projects are completed by 2023, the Convention Center will have 2.5 million square feet of exhibit space, making it the second-largest convention center in the United States behind Chicago’s McCormick Place.

