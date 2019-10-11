Man and woman critically injured in central Las Vegas house fire

A man and woman were in critical condition Friday after being pulled from a house fire in central Las Vegas. At least one of them suffered “serious burns,” authorities said.

Las Vegas fire crews battle a fire at 241 View Drive, near South Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire broke out about 9:45 a.m. at 241 View Drive, a one-story house near South Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive. Both victims were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to City of Las Vegas Fire Marshal Robert Nolan.

The house fire was extinguished by 10:15 a.m. Radiant heat from the blaze also set a tree in the backyard on fire, said Nolan.

Property records show that the 1,800-square-foot house was built in 1960 and is owned by Charles and Carla Carlisi.

F3H TOC: 9:47AM. 241 View Dr. smoke showing from 1-sto house, 1 burn victim enroute to Hospital with serious burns, reported 1 victim still in house being brought out, crews attacking #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 11, 2019

No other information was immediately released, including the fire’s origin or a damage estimate. Nolan said further details were expected later Friday.

The fire comes on the heels of a fatal house fire in western Las Vegas earlier this week, when a woman and her 6-year-old son died after a fire started in a second-story bedroom.

