Man awaiting murder trial found dead in custody in Las Vegas

A man who was set to stand trial in May for stabbing and killing a woman died by suicide in late October while in custody at Clark County Detention Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Lincoln Boe, 18, was indicted on a murder charge in connection with the death of Gina Fromme, also known as Gina LaPorta, a woman whom Boe told police “got really mad at him” for asking for a second cigarette after he gave her some money to buy them.

In 2019, the minimum age to buy tobacco products was raised from 18 to 21 years.

Fromme’s body was found in a dumpster in the 9000 block of West Sahara Avenue on April 29. Two days earlier, Fromme was seen on a nearby security camera pushing a shopping cart.

When police ran Boe’s license plate, they found it was associated with a missing person’s report from Idaho, according to grand jury transcripts. When asked what he was doing in Vegas, Boe told police he came to look at the architecture and liked red sand.

Boe died on Oct. 28 and, on Nov. 5, his case was dismissed as a result.

The Metropolitan Police Department, which operates Clark County Detention Center, said that the department’s investigation into Boe’s death is ongoing.

