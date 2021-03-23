67°F
Man hospitalized after downtown Las Vegas condo fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2021 - 5:43 pm
 
Crews battle a second-floor apartment fire Monday, March 22, 2021, at Juhl, 353 E. Bonneville Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Crews battle a second-floor apartment fire Monday, March 22, 2021, at Juhl, 353 E. Bonneville Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Crews battle a second-floor apartment fire Monday, March 22, 2021, at Juhl, 353 E. Bonneville Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A man was hospitalized with second-degree burns to his legs after a downtown Las Vegas condo fire Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the Juhl condo complex, 353 E. Bonneville Ave., around 7:42 a.m. in response to reports of light smoke coming from a second-floor unit, the Las Vegas Fire Department said in a statement. When they arrived, they found trash smoldering and put it out with a fire extinguisher.

The man living in the apartment was treated by paramedics before he was taken to a local hospital, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but investigators are “looking at the possibility of careless smoking,” according to a news release.

Clark County firefighters also responded to the call, which resulted in “minimal damage,” according to the release.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

