Man killed, woman arrested in wrong-way crash near Las Vegas airport

One man was killed in a wrong-way crash near McCarran International Airport Friday morning, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A man driving a white Audi was killed a crash on the Airport Connector near McCarran International Airport on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigate a Chevy Cruz involved in a fatal, wrong-way crash on Paradise Road near McCarran International Airport on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Impairment by the driver of the Cruz is suspected, the Highway Patrol said. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man driving a white Audi was killed a crash on the Airport Connector near McCarran International Airport on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A Chevy Cruz was involved in a fatal, wrong-way crash on Paradise Road near McCarran International Airport on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Impairment by the driver of the Cruz is suspected, the Highway Patrol said. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport Friday morning, authorities said.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said a burgundy-colored Chevrolet Cruz driven by Ciera Brawer, 20, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the Airport Connector at the time of the 2:15 a.m. crash. The vehicle slammed into a northbound white Audi driven by Christopher Garcia, 45, of Las Vegas, killing him.

Smaka said Brewer is suspected of driving while impaired.

“She was conscious and talking to investigators” while awaiting transport to University Medical Center for treatment, he said.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said later Friday in a news release that Brawer was arrested.

“Brawer has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and has been formally charged with Driving under the Influence with Death Resulting (felony),” Buratczuk said. She is currently receiving treatment for her injuries.”

Just minutes prior to the crash, Highway Patrol dispatchers received a report of a vehicle going the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the airport connector tunnel, which is formally known as State Route 171. Troopers came upon the scene of the crash two minutes later at the northbound entry to the tunnel, Buratczuk said.

Update on wrong way crash: the airport beltway connector northbound is being reopened as I type this: pic.twitter.com/00NxVVhQMd — Glenn Puit (@GlennatRJ) January 17, 2020

The crash shut down the airport connector for nearly five hours. It was reopened shortly before 7 a.m.

The collision is the latest in a rash of fatal wrong-way crashes in Southern Nevada.

— On Dec. 22 a woman was killed in an early-morning, two-vehicle, wrong-way crash on Interstate 215 in the southbound lanes near the Charleston Boulevard exit. The victim, 41-year-old Roshonda Sawara Thornton, was driving in the right direction, authorities said. The wrong-way driver was seriously injured but their identity was not released. Impairment was suspected.

— On Dec. 21 police said a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman died the wrong way in the northbound lanes on I-15 near Jean when her vehicle hit a tractor trailer head-on. The Clark County coroner’s office later classified the woman’s death as a suicide.

— Two people were killed on Dec. 5 in a wrong-way crash on I-15, also near Jean. Authorities said motorist Frank Thomas, 42, of Jean, was driving while under the influence of alcohol when his vehicle – traveling north in the southbound lanes – struck a vehicle driven by John L. Camilo, of Valley Village, California. Both died at the scene. The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Thomas had a blood alcohol level of 0.22, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08.

— On Dec. 3 at about 3:30 a.m. Frank Magliarditi, 39, of Henderson was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-15 near the Charleston Boulevard off-ramp when he collided head-on with an Amazon semitrailer. Magliarditi, of Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office said Magliarditi had a blood alcohol level of 0.143 and tested positive for THC.

— An impaired driver, Ericka Avila, 27, was killed on Nov. 14 while driving the wrong way on Interstate 15, between Lake Mead Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue. The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 3:30 a.m. as Avila was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-15. Avila’s blood-alcohol content was 0.252, or more than three times the legal limit of 0.08, the coroner’s office said.

Smaka said intoxicated drivers are the common theme in the recent spate of wrong way crashes.

“In this instance, and the ones we’ve investigated … impairment is involved,” he said.

The Highway Patrol said from January 2019 to early December the agency was dispatched on nearly 400 calls for wrong-way drivers in Southern Nevada. There were 384 calls for wrong-way drivers during that time frame in 2019. In 2018, there were 443.

