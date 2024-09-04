106°F
Man killed by ambulance at Centennial Hills Hospital

Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Revie ...
Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2024 - 3:19 pm
 
Updated September 4, 2024 - 3:44 pm

A 29-year-old man was struck and killed by an ambulance at Centennial Hills Hospital early Wednesday while lying in a private drive.

The incident occurred about 1:34 a.m. at 6900 North Durango Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A 2023 Las Vegas Fire Department ambulance traveled south through the north side of the property when the ambulance turned into Centennial Hills Hospital’s ambulance bay and hit the pedestrian.

Emergency medical and Centennial Hills Hospital personnel responded and took the victim into the hospital for treatment. Despite all life-saving efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The Las Vegas Fire Department ambulance and its crew remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 102nd traffic-related fatality in the Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The collision remains under investigation by the Collision Investigation Section.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the victim’s name as well as cause and manner of death.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

