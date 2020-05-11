Massive solar project north of Las Vegas OK’d by Interior Department

NV Energy’s Gemini Solar Project, which will be built east of Interstate 15 along the road to Valley of Fire State Park, comes with a $1 billion price tag.

Solar panels (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A plan to build the largest solar energy project in the U.S. just north of Las Vegas has been approved by the Interior Department.

NV Energy’s Gemini Solar Project, which will be built east of Interstate 15 along the road to Valley of Fire State Park, comes with a $1 billion price tag and is expected to generate enough electricity to power 260,000 homes in the region, according to the department.

Officials hope the project will create up to 1,100 new jobs and inject an estimated $712.5 million into the economy during construction, healing some of the financial hurt caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The renewable energy generated by the solar plant could also offset the annual greenhouse emissions of 83,000 vehicles, and stipulations in the department’s approval include construction methods that will be less harmful to local wildlife, including the threatened desert tortoise.

The first of two construction phases is expected to begin in 2021 and wrap up as early as 2022, the department said.

