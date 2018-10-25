Mother of 3 hit in crosswalk dies at Las Vegas hospital

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that Fatima Ahmadi, 25, died from her injuries Wednesday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Her 4-year-old son died from his injuries the day of the crash.

Las Vegas police investigate a crash near South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mother of three young children has died from injuries she suffered when the family was struck by a pickup truck Monday, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that Fatima Ahmadi, 25, died from her injuries Wednesday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Her 4-year-old son died from his injuries the day of the crash.

Detective Kenneth Salisbury said Tuesday that the Las Vegas mother would be removed from life support after her family had made arrangements.

Ahmadi and her three children were crossing Katie Avenue, east of Maryland Parkway, just before 6:30 p.m. Monday when they were struck by a 1995 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 74-year-old Manuel Frias, police said. The family was in a marked crosswalk, but Frias did not slow down before striking the family, detectives determined.

Ahmadi’s son, Abdulwahab Noori, also died at Sunrise Hospital.

Both of her daughters were injured in the crash, with the 3-year-old suffering minor injuries and the 2-year-old suffering serious injuries, police said Thursday. Both girls are expected to survive, police have said.

Police said Frias was not suspected of impairment.

