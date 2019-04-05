Mother of teen who died by suicide sues Las Vegas police

Lawyers for Taccara Brooks discuss a civil rights lawsuit that claims Las Vegas police “brought about the death” of her 16-year-old son in 2017 by withholding medical attention after he shot himself in the head. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police responded to a burglary and a gunshot being fired in a residential area near the Clark County Wetlands Park, July 12, 2017 (Morgan Lieberman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A civil rights lawsuit claims Las Vegas police “brought about the death” of a 16-year-old boy in 2017 by withholding medical attention after he shot himself in the head.

The lawsuit claims officers also allowed the teenager, Anthony Garrett, “to be bitten and dragged by a Police K-9 dog” while he was alive.

Las Vegas attorney Brent Bryson representing Garrett’s family has scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference at his law offices.

Unidentified officers “then failed to secure and render immediate medical attention for Anthony” and instead left him “to bleed and ultimately expire,” according to the complaint.

The boy’s mother, Taccara Brooks, filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court in Nevada against the Metropolitan Police Department. She is seeking $5 million in compensatory damages and $2 million in punitive damages.

Metro did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Garrett was a burglary suspect on July 12, 2017, when police came to Brooks’ door and asked to search his room. Brooks consented to the search but was kept downstairs, according to her lawsuit.

“Anthony then ran into his house and ran upstairs where officers were present,” the document states.

A short time later, Brooks heard a shot. Police then treated the scene as a “barricaded suspect situation and SWAT was called,” according to the lawsuit.

“Almost seven … hours passed from the time of the shot until Anthony was transported to a hospital,” the complaint alleges.

At the time, police said they believed officers were the target of the shot. They said officers did not realize the boy was wounded until the SWAT team entered the room where he was found.

Garrett was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the death a suicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

