Motorcyclist dies after crash on Interstate 15 at Tropicana

A man was killed after he made an unsafe lane change on his motorcycle, Nevada state police said.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A man was killed after he was thrown off the motorcycle he was driving on Interstate 15 near the Strip, state police said.

According to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol spokesperson Trooper Ashlee Wellman, the crash happened just after noon on Sunday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 at Tropicana Avenue.

Wellman said the preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the motorcycle, a Yamaha sports bike, made an unsafe lane change, causing the bike to go down on the road and the driver to be ejected.

The man, whose identity hasn’t yet been released, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two of the highway’s northbound lanes were closed for a few hours, according to tweets from state police, with all lanes reopening at about 4 p.m.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.