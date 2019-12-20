Motorcyclist killed in crash in south central Las Vegas

A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a crash in the south central Las Vegas Valley, prompting road closures in the area.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash at East Warm Springs Road and Tamarus Street in south central Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

The crash, involving the motorcyclist and a dark-colored SUV, was reported just after 1 p.m. at East Warm Springs Road and Tamarus Street, near South Spencer Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

No other details were immediately available.

The motorcyclist will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin notification.

OcampoGomez asked that drivers avoid the area. Warm Springs between Abbeyville Drive and Spencer was shut down, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

