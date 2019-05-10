Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15 in Las Vegas identified

Officers responded to the crash Thursday evening in the north Las Vegas Valley after the motorcyclist collided with the back of a white pickup truck on southbound I-15.

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday, May 9, 2019, when he crashed into the back of a pickup truck traveling on southbound Interstate 15 near Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A motorcyclist who died Thursday after crashing into a pickup truck on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Derek Anthony Bolzman, 35, died of blunt force trauma at the scene of the crash.

Officers responded to the crash Thursday evening in the north Las Vegas Valley after Bolzman collided with the back of a white pickup truck on southbound I-15 near Lake Mead Boulevard.

Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said investigators do not believe either driver was impaired.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.