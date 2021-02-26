Motorists puts 2 holes in wall, suffers minor injuries in south Las Vegas

A motorist driving at a high rate of speed flipped their car and took out a brick wall and tree in the southern Las Vegas Valley early Friday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Jesse Roybal said the driver suffered only minor injuries in the 5:55 a.m. crash on East Pyle Avenue at Bermuda Road.

East and westbound lanes were closed in both directions.

