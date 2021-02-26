38°F
Motorists puts 2 holes in wall, suffers minor injuries in south Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2021 - 6:57 am
 
A motorist punched two holes in a brick wall and rolled an SUV on a residential street but suff ...
A motorist punched two holes in a brick wall and rolled an SUV on a residential street but suffered only minor injuries near Bermuda Road and East Pyle Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27, 2021, according to Las Vegas police. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a motorist driving at a high rate of speed flipped their car and took out a brick wall and tree on East Pyle Avenue at Bermuda Road, on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a motorist driving at a high rate of speed flipped their car and took out a brick wall and tree on East Pyle Avenue at Bermuda Road, on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A motorist driving at a high rate of speed flipped their car, put two holes in a brick wall and struck a tree in south Las Vegas early Friday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Jesse Roybal said the driver suffered only minor injuries in the 5:55 a.m. crash on East Pyle Avenue at Bermuda Road.

East and westbound lanes were closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

