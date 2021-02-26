Motorists puts 2 holes in wall, suffers minor injuries in south Las Vegas
A motorist driving at a high rate of speed flipped their car, put two holes in a brick wall and struck a tree in south Las Vegas early Friday.
Las Vegas police Lt. Jesse Roybal said the driver suffered only minor injuries in the 5:55 a.m. crash on East Pyle Avenue at Bermuda Road.
East and westbound lanes were closed in both directions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
