Mountain lion spotted by police in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police have found a mountain lion in a neighborhood in the far northwest valley.

Late Tuesday night, Metro reported that at about 8:52 p.m., police “received a report of a mountain lion seen near the 7500 block of Cliff Peaks Street. Officers have since located the animal in the area and are currently awaiting a response from the Nevada Department of Wildlife for assistance.”

Police are warning residents in that Centennial Hills area “to avoid being outside while officers work to contain the animal.” A helicopter was seen flying over the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Recent lion incidents

The search Tuesday night was the latest episode of a mountain lion roaming a west Las Vegas neighborhood.

— In May, a large mountain lion roamed a neighborhood near two schools in the Jones Boulevard and West Flamingo Road area. It was not captured.

— In January, a mountain lion was euthanized by authorities in the backyard of a home in west Las Vegas after it escaped attempts to tranquilize it.

— In July 2020, a mountain lion that roamed a far west Summerlin neighborhood near Vassiliadis Elementary School was tranquilized and moved back to the Spring Mountains.

— In September 2020, another mountain lion in poor health was euthanized after it showed up in the area of Midnight Falls Street and Horse Drive, near the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument.

Several other mountain lion encounters have also been reported in the valley as well in recent years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.