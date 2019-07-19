103°F
Nellis airmen killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas identified

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2019 - 2:50 pm
 

The victim of a fatal rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 early Wednesday has been identified as a 23-year-old Nellis Air Force airman, officials said.

Kaden Russell Petersen was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office Friday. His death was attributed to blunt force trauma and ruled an accident. His hometown was not immediately available.

Petersen was with four other service members from the 820th Red Horse Squadron when their white van rolled over north of Lee Canyon Road around 5:18 a.m., Highway Patrol said.

Multiple occupants of the vehicle had been ejected, and the other four occupants faced varying degrees of injuries.

Speeding and impairment were not expected to be involved in the crash.

