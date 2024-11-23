No arrest after woman killed in Las Vegas crash involving stolen vehicle

Andrea Leonard, described as “brilliant and witty” by family and friends, died after the crash.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal automobile accident Thursday November 7, 2024, at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There has no been arrest yet in a crash earlier this month in which police said a 50-year-old woman was killed when a speeding stolen car driven by a 14-year-old boy collided with the woman’s SUV, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

“An arrest has not been made in this incident yet. The Fatal Detail will provide an update when an arrest has been made,” said an email from Metro’s public information office on Friday night. Metro’s Fatal Detail investigates fatal crashes.

Meanwhile, the family and friends of the woman killed, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Andrea Leonard, were remembering the mother, wife, and churchgoer as brilliant and witty.

In a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family, Maile Viseur said that Leonard was a mother to everyone who stepped into her home. Viseur is a close friend of Alexi Leonard, Andrea’s daughter. She also called Leonard funny and shared a story of when the mother-daughter duo went to TwitchCon, a live-streaming and esports convention.

“Alexi was saving seats while her mom ran to the bathroom, and while she was making her way back to Alexi, she spotted one of Alexi’s favorite YouTubers, taking a picture with them to mess with Alexi,” the GoFundMe page read.

GoFundMe has raised over $18,000

The proceeds from the fundraiser, Viseur said in the GoFundMe, would go to Alexi and Patrick Leonard, Andrea’s husband, to help cover medical expenses, funeral costs, and any other immediate needs. As of Friday, the GoFundMe had raised $18,493, exceeding its goal of $18,000.

According to Metro, the crash happened when a stolen Hyundai Elantra, which was speeding on South Buffalo Drive toward West Desert Inn Road, struck Leonard’s Toyota RAV 4 at 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 7.

The Hyundai, police said, had a red traffic signal and was driven by a 14-year-old boy. The Toyota had entered the intersection on a green signal.

“A collision occurred when the Toyota crossed the path of the speeding Hyundai,” said a Metro press release issued the day of the crash.

Leonard was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The 14-year-old boy was also taken to UMC with serious injuries, police said in the Nov. 7 press release. A 15-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Hyundai was also taken to UMC, but with minor injuries, police said.

It was the fifth traffic fatality in the region within 24 hours.

‘Vibrant presence’

An online obituary for Leonard said that she graduated from Midwestern University and became a pharmacist who loved helping others professionally.

“Andrea lived a life marked by her dedication to her family and her vibrant presence in the lives of those she touched,” the obituary stated.

In a Nov. 7 email sent by Daniel Smith, head of schools at Faith Community Lutheran Church and Schools in Summerlin, Smith appealed to the community to keep Patrick and Alexi Leonard in their prayers. Patrick Leonard works as facilities director at Faith Community Lutheran Church and Schools, the email said.

“As a community, we grieve Patrick’s loss together,” Smith said in the email, which was sent to the Faith Community Lutheran Church and Schools community. “As a community, we will come together in support of Patrick and his daughter. As we learn of their potential needs going forward, we will communicate those with our community.”

Through their lawyer, Bruno Marasso, the Leonard family declined to comment, saying they would like privacy at this time. Faith Community Lutheran Church also declined to comment.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.