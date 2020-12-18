North Las Vegas students receive some holiday cheer — PHOTOS
On Thursday, volunteers handed out gifts during a drive-thru event at Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas.
Philanthropists Robert and Sandy Ellis organized the event, where thousands of items were given away, including Sketchers shoes, socks and toys to students.
The Ellis family, known for their long-standing support for Nevada schools, plan to conduct another drive-thru giveaway Friday at Cambeiro Elementary School in Las Vegas.