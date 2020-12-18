51°F
North Las Vegas students receive some holiday cheer — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2020 - 6:57 pm
 
Volunteer Samuel Drobkin-Ross, 9, hands out gifts to siblings, from left, Kendra, 7, Kimberly, 6, and Alex Manriquez, 9, at Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Teacher Candy Collins-Adams hands out gifts to Dafne Arevalo at Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Vice Principal Frances Lucero directs traffic at Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Principal Timothy Adams delivers gifts at Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Robert and Sandy Ellis arrive for their drive-thru toy and shoes giveaway at Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Siblings, from left, Kingston, 5, Kayden, 8, and Brooklyn Bush, 7, wait in line during a drive-thru gift giveaway at Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Social worker Emma Dellaud, left, and Vice Principal Frances Lucero deliver gifts at Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Kayden Bush, 8, greets Santa during a drive-thru gift giveaway at Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Siblings, from left, Angel, 9, Jose, 5, and Natalie, 7, see Santa during a drive-thru gift giveaway at Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Kayden Bush, 8, greets Santa during a drive-thru gift giveaway at Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Teacher Edwin Hernandez hands out gifts at Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Thank you cards for Robert and Sandy Ellis during their drive-thru toy and shoes giveaway at Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Vice Principal Frances Lucero delivers toys to Guillermo Adrian-Favela at Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

On Thursday, volunteers handed out holiday gifts during a drive-thru event at Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas.

Philanthropists Robert and Sandy Ellis organized the event, where thousands of items were given away, including Sketchers shoes, socks and toys to students.

The Ellis family, known for their long-standing support for Nevada schools, plan to conduct another drive-thru giveaway Friday at Cambeiro Elementary School in Las Vegas.

