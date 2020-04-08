Northeast Las Vegas fatal blaze caused by fire near bedding
Timothy Wilkerson, 58, of Las Vegas perished in the blaze at a home on the 1400 block of Betty Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue.
A fire that killed a man on March 24 in northeast Las Vegas was caused by a space heater placed too close to bedding, authorities said.
Timothy Wilkerson, 58, of Las Vegas perished in the blaze at a home on the 1400 block of Betty Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue. Firefighters were called to the home at 7:15 a.m. and found a detached structure engulfed in flames. Wilkerson stayed in the structure and died at the scene. A dog also died in the fire.
Investigators determined the fire was an accident, Clark County Assistant Fire Chief Dan Heenan said Wednesday.
