Northeast Las Vegas fatal blaze caused by fire near bedding

Timothy Wilkerson, 58, of Las Vegas perished in the blaze at a home on the 1400 block of Betty Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue.

A man who perished in a northeast Las Vegas structure fire Tuesday, March 24, 2020, has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office. The victim was Timothy Wilkerson, 58, of Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire that killed a man on March 24 in northeast Las Vegas was caused by a space heater placed too close to bedding, authorities said.

Timothy Wilkerson, 58, of Las Vegas perished in the blaze at a home on the 1400 block of Betty Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue. Firefighters were called to the home at 7:15 a.m. and found a detached structure engulfed in flames. Wilkerson stayed in the structure and died at the scene. A dog also died in the fire.

Investigators determined the fire was an accident, Clark County Assistant Fire Chief Dan Heenan said Wednesday.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.