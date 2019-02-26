Northwest Las Vegas park to break ground Thursday

Construction of the 7.3-acre park will start on March 4 in the extreme western end of Alexander Road west of Cliff Shadows Parkway in Ward 4, adjacent to the Gilmore Cliff Shadows Trailhead. (City of Las Vegas)

Groundbreaking for the Trigono Hills Park in northwest Las Vegas is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, with Councilman Stavros Anthony introducing the $6.8 million project to a part of his district where outdoor activity locations are lacking.

Construction of the 7.3-acre park will start on March 4 in the extreme western end of Alexander Road west of Cliff Shadows Parkway in Ward 4, adjacent to the Gilmore Cliff Shadows Trailhead.

It is expected to open late this year or in early 2020, city officials said.

“One of my favorite parts of being a public servant is being able to bring new parks to Ward 4 families,” Anthony said in a statement, noting a shortage of outdoor recreational space in the district west of Interstate 215.

Las Vegas-based Rafael Construction will build the park, which will include picnic shelters, a water play area, a playground, exercise stations and restrooms, as well as natural trails with interpretive signage.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.