Pahrump woman dies of injuries sustained in Las Vegas crash

Katana Courtney Overby, 21, died on Wednesday at University Medical Center from injuries sustained in a June 9 crash at Hualapai Way and Twain Avenue.

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Pahrump woman has died from the injuries she suffered earlier this month in a crash in western Las Vegas, police announced Monday.

Blunt force trauma killed Katana Courtney Overby, 21, on Wednesday afternoon at University Medical Center, where she had been hospitalized since the June 9 crash at Hualapai Way and Twain Avenue, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Her death was ruled accidental.

About 4 p.m. that day, a 2015 Hyundai Elantra carrying Overby and two others, including the 28-year-old male driver, was struck while making a U-turn at Hualapai by a 2006 Ford Mustang driven by a 23-year-old man, according to police.

The Hyundai, which had a blinking yellow arrow at the time of the crash, was hit on the passenger side.

All occupants in the Hyundai, as well as the Ford’s driver, were taken to the medical center for treatment.

The other Hyundai passenger, a 20-year-old Las Vegas man, was seriously injured, police said, while both involved drivers suffered minor injuries.

Impairment was not suspected in the crash, police said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.