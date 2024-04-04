Pair of K-9s recovering after drug exposure, CCSD police say

Two K-9s with the Clark County School District Police Department are back with their handlers after being exposed to “some illegal and extremely dangerous drugs.”

Clark County School District Police Department K-9 Ace, left, shown with handler Sgt. Clark, and K-9 Peppermint, shown with Officer Patty, are shown after "being exposed to “some illegal and extremely dangerous drugs,” the department said Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Clark County School District Police Department via Facebook)

Two K-9s with the Clark County School District Police Department are back with their handlers after being exposed to “some illegal and extremely dangerous drugs,” the department announced on its Facebook page Thursday.

Ace and Peppermint “were assisting with a search warrant yesterday and while clearing a location for drugs and weapons, they were both exposed to a mix of illegal drugs,” the department said.

Both were quickly removed from the location, their handlers administered NARCAN, and the K-9s began to show signs of recovery. They were taken to a veterinary emergency facility where “the staff was waiting for their arrival and immediately began emergency treatment.

Ace and Peppermint spent the night in the animal hospital for treatment and observation and were released Thursday morning, the post said.

