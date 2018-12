A visit from Santa and his sleigh highlighted the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade on Friday night.

Santa waves to the crowd during the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade on Festival Plaza Drive on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The parade features floats, dancers and festive holiday characters and runs every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 22. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Santa is greeted by children as he walks down Festival Plaza Drive during the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The parade features floats, dancers and festive holiday characters and runs every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 22. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dancers perform during the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade on Festival Plaza Drive on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The parade features floats, dancers and festive holiday characters and runs every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 22. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Baton twirlers perform during the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade on Festival Plaza Drive on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The parade features floats, dancers and festive holiday characters and runs every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 22. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Performers dazzle the crowd as the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade makes its way through Festival Plaza Drive on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The parade features floats, dancers and festive holiday characters and runs every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 22. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Santa makes his way to the chalet to greet children at the conclusion of the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The parade features floats, dancers and festive holiday characters and runs every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 22. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Mrs. Claus waves to the crowd during the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade on Festival Plaza Drive on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The parade features floats, dancers and festive holiday characters and runs every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 22. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Joining Santa in the parade, which begins at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 22, are dancers, characters and six floats inspired by classic holiday movies.

The free event was presented by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Nevada General Construction and West Deck.