Local Las Vegas

Paralyzed officer Shay Mikalonis pays rare visit to Las Vegas police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2023 - 12:43 pm
 
In this photo posted on Facebook, Shay Mikalonis, a police officer who was paralyzed in a 2020 shooting, visits the Metropolitan Police Department's Convention Center Area Command in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Metropolitan Police Department)
The Metropolitan Police Department welcomed a very special guest.

Shay Mikalonis, a Metro officer who was paralyzed in a 2020 shooting, paid a rare visit to the Convention Center Area Command on Tuesday.

“He attended one of our briefings and got an opportunity to hang out with his fellow brothers and sisters,” the command wrote in a Facebook post.

In June 2020, Mikalonis was shot and critically wounded during a protest on the Las Vegas Strip. The shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Edgar Samaniego, who pleaded guilty to attempted murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting, was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison last year.

Mikalonis was named the 2020 officer of the year by the Major County Sheriffs of America.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

