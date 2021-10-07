Shay Mikalonis named officer of the year by national organization

Wounded Las Vegas officer Shay Mikalonis has been named the 2020 officer of the year by a national sheriffs organization.

Shay Mikalonis was recently honored at Fenway Park. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police tweeted out news of the honor from the Major County Sheriffs of America on Wednesday, noting Mikalonis was also recognized on the big screen at Fenway Park in Boston recently as a result of receiving the award.

“CONGRATS SHAY!!” police tweeted out on Wednesday.

“The award (recognizes) officer actions that go above and beyond the call of duty,” LVMPD said.

Mikalonis was shot and critically wounded at the conclusion of a 2020 demonstration on the Strip. He is paralyzed from the neck down, requires 24-hour care and breathes with the assistance of a ventilator. He spent months at a rehabilitation center before coming home to Las Vegas this spring.

