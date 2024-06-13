‘Past critical capacity’: Shelter flooded with over 1K animals in 12 days

The group said that late Wednesday night alone it took in 39 dogs from one home, including one nursing mom and her four puppies, and an additional four pregnant dogs.

A dog that was recovered from an illegal breeding operation in a cage at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2024. The Animal Foundation says the recent high intake of animals— over 1,000 in the first 12 days of June—has put the shelter past critical capacity. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Volunteer Donna Gallegos, left, adds water to a bowl as James Phillips, training and implementation manager, holds a dog that was recovered from an illegal breeding operation at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2024. The organization says the recent high intake of animals— over 1,000 in the first 12 days of June—has put the shelter past critical capacity. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Hilarie Grey, CEO of The Animal Foundation, discusses the high intake of animals that has put the shelter past critical capacity—over 1,000 in the first 12 days of June—during a press conference at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dogs that were recovered from an illegal breeding operation in cages at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2024. The Animal Foundation says the recent high intake of animals— over 1,000 in the first 12 days of June—has put the shelter past critical capacity. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Las Vegas shelter advised that it had already taken in over 1,000 animals in the first 12 days of June.

According to The Animal Foundation the shelter has taken in 1,132 animals from June 1-12, which has put them “past critical capacity” but not at record levels.

“Summer is busy,” communications manager Kelsey Pizzi said in a statement Thursday. “We are always operating at or above our capacity.”

As a result of the influx of pets, The Animal Foundation is using emergency pop-up kennels to temporarily house its new arrivals because its facilities are so full.

Henderson police said in a news release Thursday afternoon that at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to the 2000 block of Lincoln Road in Las Vegas in service of a search warrant.

During the service, authorities said an unrelated puppy/dog “puppy mill” was discovered and arrested two men, Roberto Gonzalez-Flietes and Yankiel Gonzalez, for various drug-related offenses.

While the majority of the animals that come into The Animal Foundation are stray pets, the shelter says that these are not what the public typically thinks of when they think of “stray” dogs.

“About 80 percent of our intakes regularly are what we call strays,” said Hilarie Grey, CEO of The Animal Foundation. “But for the most part, they really aren’t like dogs on the street or what you imagine in your head. They are people’s lost pets that have gotten out the door or are lost in their own neighborhoods.”

Grey asked the community that if they come across a lost dog, to please take the animal to a local veterinarian’s office to check for a microchip in an effort to help reunite the animal with its family.

“If a dog comes up to you, take them in and give them some water or shelter and help look for their owner. Take them to the vet to scan for a microchip, don’t just call animal control, don’t just bring them to the shelter. It’s better for the animal and for the community,” Grey said.

Jessica Gonzales-Evans was one of many people waiting outside the shelter on Thursday morning hoping to adopt or foster a dog.

“We love The Animal Foundation, we know that they do a lot of good for the community and they accept a lot of dogs,” Gonzales-Evans said. “It’s just surprising that there are so many and even more shocking to hear about the other dogs in the recent investigation. Hopefully, we find our future forever puppy.”

The shelter is hosting a foster event from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday as it looks to free up kennel space in its facilities.

The group is asking residents to consider fostering a medium or large dog for 2-4 weeks to give them a break from the “noisy” shelter.

Fostering the animals is free and The Animal Foundation said it will provide everything that is needed.

The group also noted in the comments on their Facebook posts that all animals must be up to date on vaccines before they can leave for their foster home.

“Even a short time away from the shelter helps a dog decompress,” The Animal Foundation said in addressing a common concern. “It doesn’t cause any extra stress when they come back.”

For more information on fostering with The Animal Foundation, visit: https://animalfoundation.com/volunteer/foster-pet.