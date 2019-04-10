Pedestrian hit while walking dog in Las Vegas dies of injuries

(Review-Journal file photo)

A woman critically injured Tuesday in a central valley crash has died, Las Vegas police said.

The woman, 76, was hit by a car while walking her dog about 10:55 a.m. at West Washington Avenue and Twin Lakes Drive, near North Valley View Boulevard, a Metropolitan Police Department release said.

Her name was Shirley Zulick, and she lived in Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Her cause and manner of death were still pending Wednesday morning.

She was walking south in a crosswalk on Washington when a westbound 2010 Nissan Versa hit her and the dog, the release said. The 72-year-old man behind the wheel stopped the car after the impact.

Zulick died at University Medical Center, the release said. The dog died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and didn’t appear impaired.

Her death marks the 32nd traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.