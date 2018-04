The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man who died Saturday night after being hit by a car in the northwest Las VegasValley.

The Clark County Coroner office in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police said 78-year-old Robert Gentile was crossing Lake Mead Boulevard outside a marked crosswalk near Rampart Boulevard when he was struck by a 2002 Honda Accord.

The driver that hit Gentile stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

