Pedestrian killed trying to cross central Las Vegas street

A pedestrian was struck just after midnight while crossing Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway.

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning after a crash in the central valley.

The pedestrian was struck just after midnight while crossing Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the vehicle that hit the pedestrian was turning left onto eastbound Flamingo from southbound Maryland.

The pedestrian was hospitalized, but later died.

