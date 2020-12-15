Pedestrian struck, killed in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Tuesday in east Las Vegas, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday in central Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened at Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department sent about 2:45 p.m. One pedestrian was killed and two juveniles were taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Further information was not immediately available. The intersection was closed Tuesday afternoon while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

