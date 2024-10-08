Police: Pete Rose taken to hospital days before he was found dead

Former Cincinnati Reds player Pete Rose waves to fans after being introduced during the Reds Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Days before baseball great Pete Rose was found dead, an acquaintance took him to the hospital because he was “acting different,” according to a report released by police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said authorities got a call on Sept. 30 from a man who believed his father had died. When police arrived, Rose’s son, Tyler Rose, told police he had last spoken with his father on Sept. 25. He knew something was amiss because Rose was not responding to his assistant’s text messages, according to Metro, and found his father at his apartment.

The Clark County coroner’s office said last week that Rose’s cause of death was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with a significant condition of diabetes mellitus. He was 83.

Rose retired in 1986 with a record 4,256 hits, but was banned from baseball and barred from the Hall of Fame for betting on the sport.

Police also spoke with a woman, Dawn Plancarte, who said she took Rose to the hospital on Sept. 25. “She thought something was wrong with him due to him acting different,” police said.

Plancarte, whose relationship with Rose is not clear in the report, asked for the hospital to test his blood, urine and anything else it could check, according to police, but test results did not indicate there was any issue.

She told police she last talked to Rose on Sept. 29 after he returned from a trip to Nashville, Tennessee. “Pete thanked her for having food dropped off to him at the apartment,” police said.

Police said Rose didn’t respond to a text from Plancarte on Sept. 30. Eventually, she asked security at his building to check on him, but they weren’t able to make contact, according to Metro.

Plancarte and Tyler Rose could not be reached for comment at listed numbers.

Police said the apartment had multiple prescription bottles and over-the-counter medication like Tylenol and NyQuil. In a small trash can, they found what “appeared to be a reddish liquid consistent with vomit,” the report said.

