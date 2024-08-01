‘Precautionary landing’ forces Metro copter onto Las Vegas road
A precautionary landing of a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter Thursday forced the closure of a road in the central Las Vegas Valley.
During the flight, the pilot and tactical flight officer heard the aircraft make a sound and felt vibration. The copter, Air 2, landed on West Pebble Road west of Arville Street just after 10:05 a.m., according to a Metro news release.
There were no injuries to officers or citizens, and no property was damaged.
The helicopter was towed back to Metro Air Support where aircraft mechanics will perform a thorough inspection, the release said. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours but has reopened.
