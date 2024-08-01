‘Precautionary landing’ forces Metro copter onto Las Vegas road

A precautionary landing of a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter Thursday forced the closure of a road in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Heat relief in August? Not in Las Vegas Valley

How does Summerlin plan its parks?

Funding may be biggest struggle for developer’s Las Vegas Spaceport dream

After freeway fire, here’s what you should know about lithium-ion batteries

A Metropolitan Police Department helicopter performed a "precautionary landing" on West Pebble Road west of Arville Street on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department on X)

A precautionary landing of a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter Thursday forced the closure of a road in the central Las Vegas Valley for a few hours.

During the flight, the pilot and tactical flight officer heard the aircraft make a sound and felt vibration. The copter, Air 2, landed on West Pebble Road west of Arville Street just after 10:05 a.m., according to a Metro news release.

There were no injuries to officers or citizens, and no property was damaged.

The helicopter was towed back to Metro Air Support where aircraft mechanics will perform a thorough inspection, the release said. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours but has reopened.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.