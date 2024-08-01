105°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

‘Precautionary landing’ forces Metro copter onto Las Vegas road

A Metropolitan Police Department helicopter performed a "precautionary landing" on West Pebble ...
A Metropolitan Police Department helicopter performed a "precautionary landing" on West Pebble Road west of Arville Street on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department on X)
More Stories
Lithium-ion high-voltage battery component for electric vehicle or hybrid car. (Getty Images)
After freeway fire, here’s what you should know about lithium-ion batteries
Spaceport CEO Rob Lauer out on the empty land he plans to build on outside of Pahrump on Saturd ...
Funding may be biggest struggle for developer’s Las Vegas Spaceport dream
Summerlin has more than 300 parks and 200 miles of trails. (Photo: Summerlin)
How does Summerlin plan its parks?
Heat relief in August? Not in Las Vegas Valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2024 - 2:04 pm
 
Updated August 1, 2024 - 2:10 pm

A precautionary landing of a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter Thursday forced the closure of a road in the central Las Vegas Valley for a few hours.

During the flight, the pilot and tactical flight officer heard the aircraft make a sound and felt vibration. The copter, Air 2, landed on West Pebble Road west of Arville Street just after 10:05 a.m., according to a Metro news release.

There were no injuries to officers or citizens, and no property was damaged.

The helicopter was towed back to Metro Air Support where aircraft mechanics will perform a thorough inspection, the release said. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours but has reopened.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
3 killed in 2 hit-and-run crashes in Las Vegas, suspects at large
recommend 2
Bicyclist struck in east Las Vegas Valley dies from injuries
recommend 3
Motorcyclist killed in south central Las Vegas Valley crash
recommend 4
Pedestrian dies 10 days after central Las Vegas Valley crash
recommend 5
Portion of Interstate 15 shut down for barricade
recommend 6
Welcome back: Downtown Las Vegas post office to reopen