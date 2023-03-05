Raiders make vows: Waller-Plum, Crosby-Washburn wedding photos hit Internet

Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Aces guard Kelsey Plum got married Saturday in Las Vegas, and defensive end Maxx Crosby tied the knot with his girlfriend.

Members of Las Vegas sports royalty were busy getting hitched on Saturday.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Aces guard Kelsey Plum got married Saturday in Las Vegas, with the bride posting wedding photos on Instagram.

Also on Saturday, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby married longtime girlfriend Rachel Washburn.

The Clark County clerk’s office shows Waller and Plum applied for their marriage license on Jan. 22. The online bridal website theknot.com also shows that the couple had an online registry under their names.

They have been dating since last year.

Plum played a key role in the Aces winning the WNBA championship last year while averaging 20.2 points and 5.1 assists per game. She has been with the Aces since 2017, when she was selected first overall when the organization was still in San Antonio.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft out of Washington is also the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I women’s basketball with 3,397 points. She also won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in women’s 3×3 basketball and with Team USA at the

Waller has been with the Raiders since 2018 when they plucked him off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. He has since risen to become one of the best tight ends in the NFL, with his best season coming in 2020 when he had 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

On Monday, the Raiders shared a photo of Crosby’s big day with his new bride and their daughter.

Congrats to our guys for putting a ring on it! 💍 (via @Rackkwall83 & @CrosbyMaxx) pic.twitter.com/czp9gEFZkm — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 6, 2023

Crosby was drafted by the Raiders in 2019 and is regarded as one of the best pass-rush ends in the NFL. In four seasons, Crosby has 37.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, another Raider is getting ready for his nuptials. Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and his girlfriend, Christina Kriegel, were issued a marriage license last week.