Raiders, Aces stars to tie the knot in Las Vegas this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — A busy wedding weekend is looming for the Raiders, and it includes the surprise revelation that two of Las Vegas’ biggest sports stars are tying the knot.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Aces guard Kelsey Plum are getting married Saturday in Las Vegas, according to Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Waller and Plum have been dating since last year.

Meanwhile, star defensive end Maxx Crosby is marrying longtime girlfriend Rachel Washburn on Saturday in Las Vegas, too.

