48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders, Aces stars to tie the knot in Las Vegas this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2023 - 12:03 pm
 
Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Aces guard Kelsey Plum are getting married Saturday in Las ...
Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Raiders tight end Darren Waller and are getting married Saturday in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

INDIANAPOLIS — A busy wedding weekend is looming for the Raiders, and it includes the surprise revelation that two of Las Vegas’ biggest sports stars are tying the knot.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Aces guard Kelsey Plum are getting married Saturday in Las Vegas, according to Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Waller and Plum have been dating since last year.

Meanwhile, star defensive end Maxx Crosby is marrying longtime girlfriend Rachel Washburn on Saturday in Las Vegas, too.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
2
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
3
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
4
Raiders season tickets increase for some next season
Raiders season tickets increase for some next season
5
Maxx Crosby opens up to ESPN about battle with alcohol, drugs — VIDEO
Maxx Crosby opens up to ESPN about battle with alcohol, drugs — VIDEO
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
With trade proposal in place, Carr has a decision to make
With trade proposal in place, Carr has a decision to make
Raiders face difficult decision on star RB Josh Jacobs
Raiders face difficult decision on star RB Josh Jacobs
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about Derek Carr’s successor
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about Derek Carr’s successor
How should Raiders replace Derek Carr? Not with Aaron Rodgers
How should Raiders replace Derek Carr? Not with Aaron Rodgers
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler: Davante Adams in the loop on QB
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler: Davante Adams in the loop on QB
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs discussing long-term deal with team
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs discussing long-term deal with team