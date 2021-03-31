Real Water still being sold online despite recall, FDA warns

The FDA urges all not to drink, cook with, sell, or serve Real Water until more information is known about whether it is linked to multiple cases of acute non-viral hepatitis.

(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Online retailers are continuing to sell Real Water despite a recall and an ongoing investigation of whether the alkaline water manufactured by a Las Vegas-based company is linked to multiple cases of acute non-viral hepatitis, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday.

The agency also said in a news release that several distributors had not received notification directly from the firm about the recall and the company continues to promote the product via social media despite issuing a recall announcement.

Related: Real Water lawyer tells judge he can’t find plant manager

The FDA urges consumers, restaurants, distributors and retailers not to drink, cook with, sell or serve Real Water until more information is known about the cause of the illnesses. The agency also advises that this water not be served to pets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.