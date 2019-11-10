Red Rock Canyon free to all Monday for Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Monday.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Entrance to the park typically costs $15 for cars, $10 for motorcycles and $5 for bicycles and pedestrians. Since fees are waived Monday, the park is expecting heavy crowds.

Peak visitor times typically range between 10 a.m. and 1 p .m. The park also has limited cell service, so tourists are advised that if you take an Uber or Lyft to the park, an Uber or Lyft likely won’t be able to pick you up.

Park officials said camping fees will remain in effect.

Red Rock was the first designated national conservation area in Nevada. It lies about 17 miles west of the Strip and includes a 13-mile scene drive, hiking trails, picnic areas, rock climbing and several other outdoor activities.

Entrance fees also will be waived at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Fees for camping, lake use or use of concessions still apply.

Veterans Day marks the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918.

The last time Red Rock Canyon was free to all visitors was Sept. 28 in honor of National Public Lands Day.