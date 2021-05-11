Relatives, search group ask for help in hunt for missing toddler

The family of a missing 2-year-old boy who vanished in central Las Vegas six days ago pleaded with the public during a Tuesday news briefing to help find the child.

Yolanda Everett, aunt of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson who vanished last week, center, addresses the media next to Amari's other aunt D'Errica Perryman, right, and Margarita Edwards with Nevada Child Seekers, left, at a press conference in a parking lot near the Emerald Suites where Nicholson was last seen, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The family is seeking the publicÕs help in finding the child. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Amari Nicholson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Amari Nicholson disappeared Wednesday around 6 a.m. at the Emerald Suites, 3684 Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue. Paternal family members of Amari, along with representatives from the nonprofit Nevada Child Seekers, said during the news briefing that they are working tirelessly to generate more awareness about the search.

“We don’t want the public to forget about Amari,” said the boy’s paternal aunt, Yolanda Everett, of California. “We want to keep his name out there. We want to keep his face out there.”

The family and Nevada Child Seekers are also seeking volunteers to help continue handing out flyers in the area where Amari disappeared.

“We’ve been staying in this area mostly, but there are other search teams out and about in the city looking,” Everett said. “Basically, what we are trying to do is just jog people’s memory — get his picture out there, keep him in everyone’s mind and remind everyone it’s six days and there is a 2-year-old and we have no idea where he is.”

Everett said Amari was in the care of his mother’s boyfriend at the Emerald Suites while his mother, Tayler Nicholson, was out of state in Colorado. The boyfriend told police that a woman showed up at the apartment that the couple shared claiming to be a paternal relative of the boy’s and said she was there to pick up the child.

But Everett and another paternal aunt, D’Errica Perryman, of Las Vegas, said Tuesday that they are certain no one from their side of the family picked up the child.

Margarita Edwards, executive director of Nevada Child Seekers, said an Amber Alert was not issued for Amari after he disappeared because the case did not meet the requirements for such an alert in Nevada, including a vehicle description.

“There is no vehicle description,” Edwards said. “We also don’t have a suspect description.”

Las Vegas police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez confirmed Tuesday that police were not provided with a suspect or vehicle description after Amari disappeared. Edwards noted that an endangered child alert had since been activated.

Amari’s father, Jrygio Hayes of the Reno area, was in Las Vegas over the weekend to help search for his son. The boy’s mother, who has sole custody of Amari, has not responded to requests for comment. She also was not at Tuesday’s press conference. But she has pleaded for help on social media.

“Please help look and please share all posts of Amari help bring our baby home,” the mother wrote on her Facebook page late last week.

Everett said the family is confident police are doing everything they can to help find her nephew, including going door-to-door in the area where he was last seen.

“He may possibly be in danger,” Las Vegas police Lt. Dave Valenta said in a video posted on social media Tuesday afternoon, addressing the public. “Our main concern is getting Amari back home safely and we need your help.”

Valenta added that police “have been working night and day to find him.”

Anyone with information on Amari’s whereabouts may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Anyone interested in donating time or resources to the search may reach Nevada Child Seekers at 702-458-7009.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.